Border Patrol Agent's Death Remains a Mystery His Fiance Wants to Solve

When Angela Ochoa arrived at her fiance’s hospital bed, he was unconscious.

“He had cuts to his hands, swelling to his face, to his abdomen. He obviously had to have put up a fight,” Ochoa said.

But no one could tell her what had happened. Later that day, Nov. 19, Border Patrol Agent Rogelio “Roger” Martinez died.

To this day, no one can tell Ochoa what happened to the man she was to marry. Agents in the Border Patrol union say he was assaulted by rock-hurling migrants. President Trump and other officials held up his death as example of the dangers faced by the Border Patrol and as another reason to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico line. But this week the FBI said it had found no evidence of an attack; it offered no further explanation for Martinez’s death.

