Boy Gets Stuck in Toy Machine at Florida Restaurant; Comes Away With Stuffed Animal

A boy who wanted a stuffed animal so bad that he decided to climb into a toy machine ended up being rescued by firefighters in Florida Wednesday.

An off-duty lieutenant happened to be eating at the same restaurant when he noticed little Mason stuck inside the machine, the Titusville Fire and Emergency Services Department posted on its Facebook page.

“Thankfully he was never in any distress,” the post read, describing the lieutenant’s assessment of the situation.

On-duty fire crews soon arrived and got Mason out of the machine, with minimal damage to the game, the post stated.

Video posted by Amanda Evans showed fire crews prying open the front of the machine to get Mason out.

Evans stated the incident occurred at a Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant.

After the rescue, “mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner,” the EMS Department stated.

When asked if the boy ended up with the stuffed animal he wanted following the ordeal, the EMS Department posted, “Yes…he did!”