Can Your Dog Get The Flu?

General Manager Brenda Barnette of LA Animal Services stopped by the KTLA News at 3p with Lu Parker and Glen Walker. Brenda discussed talking to your vet about the possibility of your dog or cat getting the flu. She also introduced us to Dale, a young pup from the North Central Animal Shelter who is looking for a forever home. For more info on all the city shelters or the adoption process, click here.