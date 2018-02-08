Celebrating the Winter Olympics With STK Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The manager of the W Hotel in West Beverly Hills, Stephanie Castaneda joined us live with details on their Winter Olympics celebration. STK is launching the STK Games at STK Los Angeles on Friday, February 9th through February 23rd with a viewing party and Olympics-themed food and drink specials. For more information you can visit the restaurant at 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles or go to their website.