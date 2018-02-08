Chaos Erupts at Emergency Community Meeting Called to Quell Tensions After Teen Is Killed by Deputies

An emergency town hall meeting called in the aftermath of the fatal shooting by deputies of a 16-year-old boy ended in chaos Wednesday night as the teen’s family and residents demanded answers from Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

Deputies shot and killed Anthony Weber during a foot chase Sunday evening. They said they spotted a handgun tucked into his pants, but investigators never recovered a weapon.

The year-old Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission — a nine-person board appointed by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to monitor the Sheriff’s Department — called the crisis meeting to quell tensions between the community and the law enforcement agency.

John Weber, the teen’s father, brought an enlarged cellphone photograph of his son lying on the ground.

