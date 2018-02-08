Detectives Ask for Help ID’ing Trio Suspected of Fatally Shooting ‘Compassionate Neighbor’ in San Gabriel Riverbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives and family members asked for the public's help Thursday in finding three people linked to the homicide of a man who regularly helped out transients staying at an encampment in the San Gabriel Riverbed in Cerritos.

Gustavo Arteaga, 37, was fatally shot on July 28, 2017 while he prepared food for his companions at the encampment, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The assailants had walked up to the camp and fired multiple gunshots at the victim, the news release said. Authorities described the unknown suspects, who were last seen running on Palo Verde Road, as Hispanic men between 30 to 40 years old.

A motive remained unclear.

The Sheriff's Department called Arteaga a "compassionate neighbor" who often brought food to homeless individuals and welcomed them to his home so they could shower.

He's survived by his four children and wife of 15 years, Priscilla.

"Gustavo had a big heart," she said at a news conference on Thursday. "A lot of our arguments in the beginning were because he would take our food and give it to the homeless."

Anyone with information could call the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who want to remain anonymous could contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.