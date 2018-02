A Firefighter suffered a burn injury as crews are battling a blaze at a large Bel-Air home Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at 10835 West Bellagio Rd.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the attic, responding units determined.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with burn injuries, but no further details about the extent of injuries or the blaze have been released.

#StructureFire; 10835 W BELLAGIO RD; #BelAir; Greater Alarm structure fire, 80+ firefighters on-scene (video from my mom’s backyard 😮) pic.twitter.com/8ge8r0jAb5 — Liberté Chan (@libertechan) February 9, 2018