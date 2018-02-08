× Funeral Held for Retired L.A. Deputy Who Died 23 Years After He Was Critically Wounded in a Traffic Stop

A little more than 23 years ago, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Belanger made the last arrest of what should have been a promising career.

On patrol in Rowland Heights, the then-29-year-old deputy spotted an assault suspect driving by and ordered him to pull over. As Belanger was questioning one of the suspect’s passengers, 20-year-old Matthew Hagemann rolled past on a skateboard, gun in hand.

Belanger was shot in the head. The bullet would remain lodged in his skull the rest of his life.

Belanger was 52 when he died this week of complications related to the injuries he suffered all those years ago. He was remembered by his loved ones and a phalanx of Sheriff’s Department officials in full uniform at his funeral Thursday.

