LAPD Submits 3 More Cases of Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles Police Department has submitted for review by prosecutors three cases of alleged sexual assault by film producer Harvey Weinstein.

That brings to five the number of cases the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is looking into involving Weinstein. Beverly Hills police separately presented two cases to prosecutors in December.

A district attorney’s spokesman declined to give further details on the LAPD cases submitted for review Feb. 1. Spokesman Greg Risling said it was unclear when a decision would be reached whether to charge the producer.

A flood of sexual assault and rape allegations have been mounted against Weinstein since October, triggering police investigations in Los Angeles, New York and London. The NYPD late last year presented evidence before a grand jury; no criminal charges have yet been filed in any jurisdiction.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.