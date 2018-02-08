Lockdown Lifted After Reports of Gunfire at Moreno Valley Mall

A report of gunfire outside a Victoria’s Secret store triggered a lockdown of the Moreno Valley Mall for several hours Thursday.

No victims were located at the mall and nobody was taken into custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Moreno Valley Mall after receiving reports of gunshots about 11:40 a.m., Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

The mall was put on lockdown as deputies searched the property for any suspects, weapons or victims, officials said.

