Man Sought in Groping of 2 La Serna High School Track Team Members in Whittier Neighborhood

Police are searching for a man who groped two female members of the La Serna High School track team as they were running through a neighborhood in Whittier Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 15200 block of La Serna Drive and was reported to police about 4 p.m., the Whittier Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

The girls were running back to the high school after completing a training circuit when a man who had been hanging out in the area reached out and inappropriately touched them.

He was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 17 and 23. He was described as being of average height and weight and was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans.

The groper was also wearing a black and white bandana on his head and was carrying a black backpack, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Dineen at 562-567-9283, or call the Police Department tip line at 562-567-9299.