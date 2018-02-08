Pink’s Hot Dogs, a Longtime L.A. Institution, May Soon Get Hollywood Intersection Named After It

The L.A. City Council may be about to bestow a major honor on Pink’s Hot Dogs, the iconic Los Angeles eatery that serves up thousands of hot dogs and caters to long lines of customers every day.

Councilman Paul Koretz has proposed the intersection of La Brea and Melrose boulevards in Hollywood be named “Pink’s Square” to honor the popular L.A. institution, according to a motion introduced Wednesday.

If approved, the Department of Transportation would install ceremonial signage at La Brea and Melrose to recognize the designation.

The intersection is close to the nearly 80-year-old landmark, which began operating as a pushcart in 1939 before the original owners — Paul and Betty Pink — expanded the hot dog stand to the popular Hollywood location in 1947.

Decades later, Pink’s continues to draw long lines of locals and tourists at its Hollywood location, serving 2,000 hot dogs and 200 hamburgers a day, according to the motion.

The family-run business has since opened more than a dozen locations around the U.S. and as far away as the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear when the council would vote on the motion.