Police Arrest Man Accused of Stabbing Store Clerk During Attempted Robbery in Colton

A man accused of stabbing a store clerk during an attempted robbery in Colton last November has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Eddie Charles Lockhart, 28, allegedly stabbed the victim four times after demanding money at a smoke shop in the 1600 block of East Washington Street the morning of Nov. 14, 2017. The assailant fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but survived, according to police.

Colton officials said after about three months of investigation and surveillance, a task force identified and located the suspect, arresting him in San Bernardino.

The task force included personnel from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service, according to police. Agents later released Lockhart to the Colton Police Department.

The suspect has been booked into San Bernardino County Jail for attempted murder, attempted robbery and parole violation, authorities said.

