Stunning ‘Firefall’ Set to Light up Yosemite Starting Next Week; Here’s What to Know

For a few weeks in mid-February, Yosemite’s seasonal Horsetail Fall turns into a glowing orange or red streak around sunset, reminding some of the park’s old fire fall tradition.

You can witness this natural phenomena from Feb. 12 to 26 on a guided bus tour or on your own — if conditions are good.

If all goes well, the streak is visible for about 10 minutes. Cloudy skies or lack of water flow would ruin your chances of seeing the glow on the 1,570-foot fall down the east face of El Capitan.

If you want a guided tour, you can take a bus tour with a naturalist who talks about the park’s history, shares some park stories and talks about this lesser-known fall as well as what was known as the Glacier Point Firefall. Then you’ll have a chance to make your own memories from a vista point.

