14-Year-Old Thousand Oaks Student Dies From Flu as Widespread Influenza Activity Continues in California

A 14-year-old student at a high school in Thousand Oaks has died from flu complications, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

Gabriella Chabot was a ninth grader at La Reina High School, which is located at 106 W. Janss Rd. The school confirmed the girl's death in a statement released Friday.

"The La Reina community shares in deep sorrow with the Chabot family upon the passing of their daughter, Gabriella. We stand ready to support them through this time in every way we can," the statement read.

Chabot died on Thursday, about a week 15th birthday, her father Michael said in a Facebook post.

"I love you peanut! Papi will never forget you. You will always be my angel," he wrote.

Chabot was described as "bright, engaging and kind," according to the school's statement, which said she will be "deeply missed" by her friends as well as faculty and staff.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the school's gymnasium.

Chabot's death comes amid a flu season that has been one of the worst in a decade nationwide. In California, influenza remains widespread, state health officials said.

In the first week of February, 36 people under the age of 65 died of the flu in California, bringing the total number of deaths in that age group to 163 since October, according to the Times. There were 40 flu deaths at this point last year.

Flu activity is at levels usually seen at the peak of the season, the California Department of Public Health reported Friday. Officials are urging anyone who hasn't received the influenza vaccine yet to get one.

“With the increase in influenza impacting many communities across the entire state, it is important to get a flu shot now if you have not done so already,” CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith said in a statement.

