Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Stylist, Anya Sarre joined us live with great party ideas on how you can celebrate the Winter Olympics with kids. For more information on Anya, you can go to her site or follow her on Instagram.

A big thank you to Ralph Lauren for sending our anchors the official uniforms. Polo Ralph Lauren is the proud outfitter of the 2018 US Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The Olympic Collection is available for purchase at select Ralph Lauren stores and online.