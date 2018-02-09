Deputies Arrest Thousand Oaks Woman Accused of Using Craigslist to Steal Identities, Property

A Thousand Oaks woman accused of stealing identities and property by answering advertisements for roommates on Craigslist has been arrested, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Christina Yackery, 30, allegedly used the classified ads website to find victims. A Thousand Oaks resident first reported the suspect in July 2017 after discovering fraudulent activity in her checking account.

Yackery had moved into that victim’s apartment a month earlier, when the suspect responded to the victim’s Craigslist post looking for a roommate, the Sheriff’s Office said. Yackery moved out of the residence after the report was made.

Another victim contacted authorities in August, believing Yackery had stolen jewelry while they were roommates. Detectives located the property at a local pawn shop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 23, 2018, two more women reported Yackery for identity theft and forgery. They said Yackery had moved in with them after she responded to their “Roommates Wanted” ad on Craigslist.

Detectives said they found Yackery at a Starbucks in Thousand Oaks on Feb. 7. They found cocaine, stolen property and information from possible additional victims in her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Yackery was arrested for identity theft, grand theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to the agency. Bail has been set at $50,000.