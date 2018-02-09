Bon Vivant Market and Café surprised Frank this morning with his favorite…their delicious charceuterie boards and a platter of pastries and desserts. Bon Vivant Market and Café serves brunch, lunch and dinner. They have amazing pastries and a full bar. For more information including how you can make Valentine's Day reservations, you can visit them at 3155 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA in Atwater Village. You can also follow them on social media or call 323.284.8013.
Frank’s Birthday With Bon Vivant Market and Café
