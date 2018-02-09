Omar Navarro, the 29-year-old Republican candidate from Torrance who's challenging Rep. Maxine Waters for California's 43rd Congressional District, talks about immigration and supporting Donald Trump's border wall. He appeared on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 9, 2018.
GOP Candidate Trying to Unseat Rep. Maxine Waters Discusses Immigration, Supporting Trump’s Wall
