GOP Candidate Trying to Unseat Rep. Maxine Waters Discusses Immigration, Supporting Trump’s Wall

Posted 6:20 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23PM, February 9, 2018

Omar Navarro, the 29-year-old Republican candidate from Torrance who's challenging Rep. Maxine Waters for California's 43rd Congressional District, talks about immigration and supporting Donald Trump's border wall. He appeared on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 9, 2018.