Legal Guardian, Who Runs Daycare in Rancho Cucamonga, Suspected in Continuous Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old Girl

A Rancho Cucamonga man and operator of a private daycare center was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of continuously sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in his care, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Douglas Richard Bray, the legal guardian of the victim, was arrested in the 8000 block of Monte Vista Avenue Wednesday after deputies responded to a Children and Family Services referral originating from an elementary school, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Friday.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Bray and his wife have operated a private daycare, called Bray Family Childcare, since 2004.

Bray was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14, and continuous sexual abuse with a minor under 14, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

His bail was set at $250,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and asked for anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3615. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.