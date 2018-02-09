Man Stabs Driver 3 Times in Freeway Road Rage Attack in South L.A. Area: CHP

Authorities asked the public’s help Friday in finding a man involved in a freeway altercation that left another driver hospitalized with stab wounds in South Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol said the “road rage incident” happened in heavy traffic on the eastbound 105 Freeway near Central Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials believed the driver of a red Ford Mustang intentionally sideswiped a Toyota Camry. Both motorists pulled over onto the right shoulder of the freeway, CHP said. That’s when the male driver of the Mustang allegedly exited his car and approached the other man — who had his window open —and stabbed him three times.

The assailant returned to his car and fled the scene, CHP said.

The victim, 33, sustained “moderate” injuries and was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, according to CHP’s report.

Agency officials described the stabber as a light-skinned Hispanic man about 5 foot 9 tall in his mid-20s. He’s believed to have short hair, a cropped beard, “manicured” eyebrows and an athletic build.

A woman around 20 years old was seen in the Mustang’s passenger seat.

Authorities described the vehicle as a newer model with black tinted windows, a “5.0” emblem on the rear and “Norm Reeves” paper plates.

Anyone with information can call CHP’s South L.A. office at 310-516-3355.