Mandalay Bay to Renumber Hotel Floors After October Shooting

Mandalay Bay’s 32nd floor is about to disappear. The number of the floor, from which gunman Stephen Paddock used an arsenal of rifles to kill 58 and wound more than 500 concert-goers on Oct. 1, will be eliminated, MGM Resorts confirmed Thursday.

MGM Resorts media relations manager Brian Ahern said in an email the hotel’s floors will be renumbered in mid-February. Floors 31 through 34 will be designated as floors 56 through 59.

The company last year said room 32135 where Paddock stayed would never be opened to guests.

The renumbering of floors may confuse guests because Mandalay Bay has only 43 stories. Floors 35 to 39, which won’t change in the new numbering plan, are used by Four Seasons Las Vegas as a hotel within a hotel. The top four floors 60 to 63 will remain the same.

