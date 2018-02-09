Officials Confirm Body Found at Huntington Beach Is Missing Teen Who Plunged From Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Friday identified a body discovered at Huntington Beach as the 18-year-old woman who disappeared earlier this week after plunging off the pier.

Witnesses said they saw Jessy Cook, an 18-year-old from Temecula, go into the water Tuesday before losing sight of her. Her disappearance was reported to the Coast Guard around 11:40 p.m.

Whether Cook jumped or fell off the pier was unclear.

A body was found in the ocean near Tower 7 Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Orange County Sheriff's Department identified that individual as Cook.

Multiple agencies had searched nearly 137 square nautical miles for the teenager before calling off the operation Wednesday morning.

No further information was immediately released.