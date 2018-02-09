‘House of Cards,’ ‘The Wire’ Actor Reg E. Cathey Dies at 59: Report

Reg E. Cathey, Emmy-Winning Actor Who Appeared in ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire,’ Dies at 59: Report

Posted 5:35 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:40PM, February 9, 2018

Reg E. Cathey, an actor known for appearing on the television shows “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has reportedly died at age 59.

Reg E. Cathey, winner of the award for guest actor in a drama for "House of Cards," poses in the press room during the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reg E. Cathey, winner of the award for guest actor in a drama for “House of Cards,” poses in the press room during the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“The Wire” creator David Simon tweeted about Cathey’s death Friday afternoon, calling him a “fine, masterful actor.”

Beau Willimon, who created “House of Cards,” said in a Twitter post that the actor “will be greatly missed.” Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for playing “Freddy” on the Netflix series.

Cathey also appeared in the films “Fantastic Four” and “The Mask.”