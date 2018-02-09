Reg E. Cathey, Emmy-Winning Actor Who Appeared in ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire,’ Dies at 59: Report

Reg E. Cathey, an actor known for appearing on the television shows “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has reportedly died at age 59.

“The Wire” creator David Simon tweeted about Cathey’s death Friday afternoon, calling him a “fine, masterful actor.”

Beau Willimon, who created “House of Cards,” said in a Twitter post that the actor “will be greatly missed.” Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for playing “Freddy” on the Netflix series.

Cathey also appeared in the films “Fantastic Four” and “The Mask.”

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018