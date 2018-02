Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Hollywood stuntwoman is alleging discrimination after noticing that stuntmen often wear wigs and dress as women to do women’s stunts, a practice known as “wigging.”

If other stuntwomen want to reach out to Deven MacNair’s attorney they can visit her website, or email her at Bfeigen@feigenlaw.com

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 9, 2018.