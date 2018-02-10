Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meets With L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for Hike at Griffith Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On his last stop in a three-day visit to California, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at Griffith Park on Saturday for an early morning hike.

The two men — wearing shorts and T-shirts — met briefly with reporters at the Griffith Observatory. Garcetti spoke about how Canada was a major trading partner with the city.

"Mr. Prime Minister, it's such an honor to receive you here in Los Angeles," Garcetti said, amid overcast skies and cool temperatures. "We brought a little Canadian weather to make you feel right at home."

"This isn't Canadian weather," Trudeau said with a laugh, not bothering to mention that the overnight low back in Ottawa was 16 degrees.

