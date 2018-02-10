L.A. Sheriff’s Investigators Seeking Information About Fatal Shooting at Bellflower Bar

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help into a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded last weekend outside a Bellflower bar.

Jesus Eduardo Angulo, 20, and a friend were in a parking lot behind the Bottoms Up Bar in the 17400 block of Virginia Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 3 when someone shot them multiple times, according to sheriff’s investigators.

A person inside the closed bar heard gunfire and found the two men outside, Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Angulo was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:40 a.m., according to Los Angeles County coroner’s records. He had been shot in the chest.

