Man Arrested After Leaving Plane, Walking onto Runway at LAX: Police

A man who police said left a Southwest Airlines plane and got onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday has been arrested, according to authorities.

No one was injured in the incident, according to LAX police, and the man did not make any threats and was not armed. It is unclear how exactly he was able to get off the plane and onto the runway.

The plane that the man was on was sent back to the airport to have K-9 units sweep through it, according to police.

The flight was just leaving its terminal when the incident happened, police said. No flights were delayed except the one the man was on, and Southwest is the only airline affected.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this article.