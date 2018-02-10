Valentine’s Day Gift Giveaway from L’Arganique Beaute with Anya Sarre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

L'Arganique Beaute

Made in France, L’Arganique Beaute is an intoxicating blend of white florals and French champagne. L’Arganique’s travel set of Eau de Parfum and Scented Candle is a gorgeous gift or a treat for yourself this Valentine’s Day. Available here at Amazon.com.

White Velvet Giveaway Package includes:

* Large Eau De Parfum 3.4 oz in large white velvet pouch - $325.00

* Travel Set including 1.7 oz. Eau and 2.5 oz Scented Candle in matching small white velvet pouch - $175.00

* Chocolate Eau De Parfum Gold Purse Spray - $50

Total retail value: $550

Giveaway open to entries through Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6pm.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, February 10, 2018.