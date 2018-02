Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pour your heart into a latte for the coffee-lover in your life this Valentine’s Day. Two-time U.S. champion barista and latte artist Heather Perry of Klatch Coffee shows Chris and Lynette how to make freehand latte hearts like the pros. Viewers can use discount code “HONEY14” at checkout for 14% off honey-processed coffees for your honey at KlatchRoasting.com.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, February 10, 2018.