Valentine’s Day Outside the Box with Nastassia Johnson

Food and Dessert Expert Nastassia Johnson of Let Me Eat Cake offers Valentine’s Day gift ideas beyond the classic box of chocolates. Nastassia has something for everyone, from savory dishes for an intimate night in, to cookie delivery for your “galentine,” and even a romantic getaway that gives back.

For a cozy night in: Clementine Bakery & Cafe (@clementinefoods)

For a romantic night out: Cliff's Edge in Silverlake (@cliffsedgela)

For a sweet escape that shares the love: Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara (@ritzcarlton)

For your Galentine: Sugah Mama Vegan Cookies (@madameshugah) and Petal Pusher LA local flower delivery (@PetalPusher.LA)

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, February 10, 2018.