4 People Confirmed Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Santa Clarita: LAFD

Four people have been confirmed dead after a private plane crashed northeast of Santa Clarita Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The incident in the 30000 block of Briggs Road near Agua Dulce was reported around 11 a.m., according to the agency.

Three of the victims were adults and one was a child, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The plane, a Cirrus aircraft, crashed under unknown circumstances, said Allen Kenitzer from the Federal Aviation Administration’s office of communications.

The plane did not catch fire after crashing, L.A. County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo told the L.A. Times.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

No further information was available.

