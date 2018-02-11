Disneyland Hikes up Prices, With Costs Rising as Much as 18% for Annual Pass Holders

The Disneyland resort raised prices over the weekend, several months before the park plans to unveil a remake of its boardwalk-themed area at the California Adventure Park.

Pedestrians walk near the entrance to Disneyland Resort on Feb. 19, 2009 in Anaheim. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

The prices rose the highest for annual pass holders, up as much as 18%. Daily tickets rose as much as $11.

A one-day adult ticket for Disneyland or California Adventure is $99 for the low-demand days, such as weekdays in May. The price previously was $97.

A ticket for regular demand days is $117, up from $110. The price of a ticket on peak demand days is $135, up from $124.

