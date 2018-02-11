Man Arrested on LAX Runway Said He Was Trying to Fly to Downey, Was Likely High: Police

A man who was arrested after making his way onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night was likely under the influence of narcotics, police said.

Eduardo Hernandez, 31, scaled a barbed-wire fence at the airport about 7:45 p.m., ran across a runway and set off a fire extinguisher in the wheel well of a Southwest Airlines jet that was set for takeoff before he was arrested, said Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman Rob Pedregon.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and felony vandalism, Pedregon said.. He was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics at the time.

He told police officers he was trying to fly to Downey — a Los Angeles suburb about 18 miles east of the airport — Pedregon said.

