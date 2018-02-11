× Man Fatally Shoots His Brother in Carson: Sheriff

A man shot his older brother to death in Carson after an argument between the two turned violent Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspected killer, who is 56 years old, shot his 57-year-old brother with a handgun at about 2:11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies said. The incident happened in the 19800 block of South Leapwood Avenue.

Deputies arrived to the scene after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon gunshot victim. Once investigating the shooting, they learned the two brothers had been arguing before things “escalated,” sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

The victim was armed with a baseball bat when his brother fired a gun at him, officials said. He was shot once in the torso.

After being taken to a nearby hospital, the victim was later pronounced dead.

The man suspected of fatally shooting him was detained and taken to the Carson Sheriff’s Station as authorities continue their investigation.