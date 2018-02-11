‘She Could’ve Been Killed’: 85-Year-Old Woman Randomly Attacked in Koreatown, Family Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: A photo below in this article may appear graphic to some readers.

An 85-year-old woman was walking to the grocery store in Koreatown when a man randomly walked up to her and struck her, knocking her to the ground, her granddaughter told KTLA in an interview Sunday night.

As she fell to the ground, her face hit the sidewalk curb, her granddaughter said. A photo of her after the attack shows her face badly bruised around her eyes, with a blistered cut between them and her head wrapped in bandages.

Detectives are now searching for surveillance footage in the hunt for the attacker.

It happened in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, near the area of Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the woman's granddaughter, Yujin Ko.

"The guy was walking towards her, and out of nowhere, he just hit her," Ko said. "And that was it."

After being struck, her grandmother fell to the ground, hitting her head against the sidewalk pavement and bleeding as she lay in the street.

The man who attacked her, described as a middle-age Hispanic man, just walked away, Ko said.

"It just came out of nowhere. There was no instigation, there was no communication before," she said. "(The attacker has) no relation to her whatsoever. She’d never seen him before. It just doesn't make sense."

Ko said a police report has been filed as the family holds onto hope the alleged attacker can be found. The injuries left on her grandmother, who will turn 86 years old in just a few days, has left her distraught.

"When I walked in there, I was just so shocked that something like this could happen," she said of the first moments seeing her grandmother.

"It was unbelievable," she said. "I was expecting maybe, you know, she fainted, car accident -- but not just this random act of violence."

Still, she said her grandmother has already forgiven the man who attacked her.

“She really has no bad bone in her body," Ko said. "She’s the sweetest person."

The family is asking anyone who may have information identifying the attacker to contact authorities.