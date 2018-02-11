Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, February 11th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! The selection of Sunday activities is extensive.There's everything from rare vehicles, to drag racing to art and more!

Enjoy!

-0-

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org/porscheeffect

New at the Petersen Automotive Museum, “ The World’s Greatest Automotive Museum”, THE PORSCHE EFFECT, the Most Comprehensive Gathering of Historic Porsche Cars Ever Assembled Outside of Germany.

There 50 rare and special Porsches on display at this unique Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition.

-0-

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Auto Club Raceway

Fairplex

Pomona

http://www.nhra.com

It’s the beginning of the drag racing season in Pomona at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

Keep an eye on Shawn Langdon. The former Top Fuel Dragster is competing this season in the Nitro Funny Car category for Global Electronic Technology.

There is so much happening at the Winternationals this weekend, it’s a good idea to check the schedule at http://www.nhra.com.

-0-

Jasper Johns: something resembling truth

Six Decades of Artwork by An Iconic American Artist

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

213 232 6200

http://www.thebroad.org

New at The Broad, the work of American artist Jasper Johns. Six decades of his award winning artwork includes his iconic flag series.

Tickets for the exclusive U.S. exhibition are 25-dollars.

-0-

Masters of the American West @ 10:30am

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

323 667 2000

theautry.org

Country’s premier Western art show is happening at The Autry Museum of the American West.

MASTERS OF THE AMERICAN WEST 2018 features 70 nationally recognized contemporary Western artists.

The exhibition and sale of historic and mythic Western experiences is available now through Sunday, March 25th.

-0-

MLK 50 / "Where Do We Go From Here?"

50 Anniversary of the Assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

National Civil Rights Museum

Memphis, Tennessee

901 521 9699

http://www.civilrightsmuseum.org

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. People from all over the country, including California, are traveling to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, the site of the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was assassination April 4th, 1968.

For the schedule of events happening now to April 4th, 2018, check the website: http://www.civilrightsmuseum.org

-0-

MLK 50 / "Where Do We Go From Here?"

"For All The World To See"

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West Fifth Street

Los Angeles

http://www.lapl.org

Locally, the Central Public Library marks the April 4th, 1968 assassination with the exhibition FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE: VISUAL CULTURE AND THE STRUGGLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS.

It examines the major role imagery played in the fight for racial and social equality from the 1940s through the 1970s.

You can explore this in the Central Library’s Getty Gallery.

-0-

It’s Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community