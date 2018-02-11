With Light Rain Predicted Across SoCal, Santa Barbara Authorities Tell Residents in Deadly Mudslide Areas to Keep Alert

Still recovering from January’s deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County authorities are monitoring a storm system that is expected to dump light rain beginning Monday over the barren hills charred by last year’s Thomas Fire.
Only about half an inch of rain is expected to fall between Monday and Wednesday, nothing like the heavy rainfall that triggered the massive and deadly debris flows in Montecito last month, according to the National Weather Service.
Still, rainfall amounts could vary with the potential for brief bursts of more intense showers, said weather service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie.
Santa Barbara County officials are asking people who live in the debris flow areas to sign up online to receive emergency alerts in case heavier showers develop. Public evacuations are not anticipated, county officials send Sunday.
