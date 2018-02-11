Woman Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Laguna Beach: Police

A woman was injured in a shooting involving Laguna Beach police officers after a call came in about a depressed female threatening suicide Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police received the call at about 2:41 p.m., and just as they were responding to the scene, another call came in about a woman who had a gun and told the caller to contact police because she wanted to kill herself, authorities said. The woman was reported to be in the area of St. Ann’s Drive and Gaviota Drive.

Once officers arrived to the scene, in the 100 block of St. Ann’s, they “made contact” with the woman and an officer-involved shooting soon followed, police wrote in a news release.

Police at the scene came to the woman’s aid before she was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, authorities said.

Details about her condition in the hours following the shooting was said to be unknown by police. No officers were injured.

The Laguna Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene as it will do a “parallel and independent investigation” separate from police, according to a news release.

No further information was released by authorities.