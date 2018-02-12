Beverly Beesemyer served during World War II along with more than 1,000 other women airforce service pilots, or WASPs. Now 99, the Orange County resident returns to the sky. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 12, 2018.
Orange County Woman Who Served as Pilot During WWII Flies Again
