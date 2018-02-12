Disney Releases New Details, Opening Date for Pixar Pier as Ticket Prices Spike at Disneyland Resort Theme Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the same day Disneyland raised the prices for tickets and annual passes, the theme park announced new details -- as well as an opening date -- for Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

The area formerly known as Paradise Pier will reopen on June 23, featuring four new "whimsical neighborhoods" complete with newly themed attractions, according to a Sunday post on Disney's official blog.

Perhaps the most anticipated of the bunch is the Incredicoaster, the re-themed roller coaster that replaces California Screamin'. The "Incredibles"-themed ride -- described as a "high-speed adventure" -- will have new character figures, lighting and special effects, the blog post stated.

Disney released the first renderings of the area, including one showing the Incredicoaster and another depicting the new marquee.

In addition to Pixar Pier, Disney announced it will also be bringing back the "Paint the Night" parade as part of its first-ever Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, which is set to kick off on April 13. About two months after the parade debuts at Disney California Adventure, it will feature a new float based on "The Incredibles."

A number of Paradise Pier attractions and eateries have been closed since early January for the major renovations.

The Pixar Pier announcement came on the same day that Disney raised the cost of most tickets and annual passports. While single-day, one-park tickets for value days remain at $97, the prices of the regular and peak tickets went up by $7 and $11 respectively.

A one-day value park hopper ticket -- good for both theme parks -- actually went down in price, however, from $157 to $147. Park hopper tickets for regular and peak days saw modest increases.

Annual passports also saw costs spike, from $30 to the Southern California Select Passport, to $150 for the Signature Annual Passport. The most expensive pass -- the Signature Plus Annual Passport -- also rose from $1,049 to $1,149.