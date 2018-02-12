BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Taken to Hospital After Mysterious White Powder Sent to New York City Home

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump attend the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The letter was sent to the couple’s Manhattan apartment and opened around 10 a.m. ET Monday, authorities said. Vanessa Trump did not have an immediate reaction to the substance, which the NYPD said was deemed nonhazardous.

The Fire Department of New York said three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but did not provide additional information on the nature of the injuries or the victims.

A message left with the Secret Service was not immediately returned.

