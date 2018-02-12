El Camino Real Charter High School Wins L.A. Academic Decathlon

In something of an upset, El Camino Real Charter High School has won the 2018 Academic Decathlon for the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials announced Sunday.

Though El Camino, located in Woodland Hills, was clearly an academic powerhouse in this competition, the win ran counter to recent form because Granada Hills Charter High has triumphed repeatedly. Granada Hills won the L.A. crown on its way to the 2017 national championship — its third straight.

Granada Hills remains in the running for the state and national prizes because it finished second; L.A. Unified will send its top 15 teams to Sacramento to compete for state honors in March.

“It’s still anybody’s game,” said El Camino senior Maya Teitz, just in case any of her teammates were thinking about letting down their guard.

