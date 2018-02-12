Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught With 44 Pounds of Drugs

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego after he was allegedly being caught with 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine and heroin, authorities said Monday.

Loaiza, 46, was taken into custody last Friday and faces charges of possessing or purchase of narcotics, and transportation or sale of narcotics, KTLA sister station WPIX 11 in New York reported, citing the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The former Major League Baseball pitcher and two-time All-Star is being held on $200,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, according to San Diego television station KGET.

Loaiza, who last pitched in the majors in 2008, made over $40 million in his 13-year career. He played for eight teams, with his best season coming in 2003 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

He also played for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletic and Texas Rangers, among others.

Loaiza was married to famed singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a 2012 plane crash.

According to police records, Loaiza lives in Chula Vista.