Family ID’s 26-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Corona Roadway as Aspiring Chef

A young man whose body was found on the middle of a street in Corona last week has been identified by family members as an aspiring chef.

Michael Williams had recently turned 26, according to grief-stricken relatives, who gathered Monday at the scene to mourn and remember their slain loved one.

It was five days earlier that police found Williams deceased near the 1300 block of Old Temescal Road, after dispatchers received a call regarding a possible pedestrian lying in the street, according to the Corona Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and found the body. The grim discovery triggered a homicide investigation.

Family members told KTLA that they believe he may have been dumped there, as they had no idea why he would have been in the remote, industrial area.

On Monday, they went to the scene where Williams was found dead, gathering on the sidewalk near the spot where a memorial of flowers, candles and a wooden cross had been placed to honor the victim.

“He was fun-loving, he was very sweet,” said his mother, Elyse Vaughn. “There’s so much to say about him. It’s hard to put it in words. He was the light of our lives … he was the energy that walked into every room.”

Vaughn added that her son had hoped to open a restaurant one day.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for his funeral described Williams as “a kind, funny, gentle and truly compassionate soul,” who “loved basketball, music, fashion and food.”

A cause of death has not been released yet, with police saying only that the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Riverside County coroner’s office also has not yet formally identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Corona police at 951-279-3628.

