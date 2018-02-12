Fast Food Workers Fighting for $15 Minimum Wage Rally in South L.A.

Posted 2:13 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, February 12, 2018

Fast-food workers flooded the streets of South Los Angeles Monday, joining protesters across the U.S. as they demand a higher minimum wage. Ellina Abovian reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 12, 2018.