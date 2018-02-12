Fire on Plane Departing from John Wayne Airport Is Extinguished; ‘Few’ Minor Injuries Reported

A Southwest Airlines flight was departing for San Jose from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when a fire was reported aboard the plane on Monday night, an airport spokeswoman said.

The fire — which has since been put out — broke out on Southwest flight #2123, causing its emergency chutes to deploy, according to the airport. It was reported at about 7:30 p.m., Deanne Thompson, an airport spokeswoman, said.

“A few minor injuries” were reported by the airport in a tweet, although officials have not released further information about those — only saying no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The flight was carrying 139 passengers and 5 crew members, airport officials tweeted. An hour after the fire was first reported, Southwest Airlines was still working on getting those passengers onto other flights the same night, Thompson said.

However, as baggage for each passenger has to now be transferred onto other planes, Southwest had no exact time frame for when people would be ensured a replacement flight, she said.

Due to a fire believed to be in the auxiliary power unit, the SW crew decided to evacuate the plane. 139 passengers and 5 crew members. A few minor injuries and no one was transported. Fire is out. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) February 13, 2018

The airport tweeted that the fire had been put out just before 8:00 p.m.

Southwest Airlines flight #2123 landed at John Wayne Airport. A fire was reported, chutes were deployed to evacuate passengers and crew memebers. Fire is out. Additional details pending. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) February 13, 2018

At the time the fire broke out, the plane was pushing back from the gate, Thompson said. It was located in the auxiliary power unit, which is a small engine in the rear of the plane.

Soon after the fire was reported, the airline crew decided to evacuate passengers from the plane, John Wayne Airport said in tweet.

By 8:35 p.m., the airport tweeted that operations across its facility were “back to normal.”