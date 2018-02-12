Japanese Speed Skater Kei Saito Suspended from 2018 Winter Olympics for Doping

Posted 6:22 PM, February 12, 2018, by

Japanese short track speed skater Kei Saito has been suspended from the Winter Olympics after a positive doping test.

Kei Saito attends a press conference following the announcement of the Japan Short Track Speed Skating Team for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games after the 40th All Japan Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Nippon Gaishi Arena on Dec. 17, 2017, in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. (Credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Saito voluntarily accepted his provisional suspension after an out-of-competition test turned up signs of a masking agent.

He’ll leave the Olympic Village Tuesday.

This is the first doping violation of the 2018 PyeongChang Games. However, CAS pointed out that no results from the Games have been affected by the violation.

The Japanese Olympic Committee said it will hold a press conference later Tuesday.

