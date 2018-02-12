L.A. Area — Like Much of California — Has Little to Look Forward to in Latest Storm

Scattered showers are likely in Los Angeles through Wednesday, but the light rains won’t do much to alleviate a dry start to the year, the National Weather Service said.

Between a quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected to fall in the region between Monday and Wednesday and forecasters predict there will be even less rain than that in Northern California, where places like San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa all have observed the warmest start to the year on record.

“Lucky areas may get more than a half-inch,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “That isn’t going to amount to a hill of beans as far as relieving our precipitation deficit. The impact, or lack thereof, is zero.”

The weather service’s climate prediction center, which issues three-month outlooks for precipitation and temperature, didn’t have particularly good news either. For February, March and April, the center is forecasting lower-than-average precipitation and higher-than-average temperatures for Southern California.

Updated forecast for this week. Rain amounts lowered. Showers still possible thru Wed. Minimal impacts expected. #LAweather #CAWX #LArain pic.twitter.com/57vIvDTbMZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 12, 2018

