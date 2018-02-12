L.A. County Public Defenders Protest New Boss, Saying She’s Unqualified and Past Cases Could Mean Bias

The lawyers chanted and wore “RESIST” T-shirts. They held signs reading “CLIENTS FIRST” and “We need a leader who knows Miranda, not HR propaganda.”

Last month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors appointed Nicole Davis Tinkham as interim public defender — the latest in a yearlong string of temporary appointments. The decision disturbed many within the office, who say Tinkham, who has never tried a criminal case, is woefully unqualified.

“Leadership without experience in the field is a recipe for disaster,” said Deputy Public Defender Timothy McDermott.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.